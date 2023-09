John Hampton Published 6:01 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

John Patrick Hampton, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. There will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.