Larry Blagg Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Sept. 28, 1959 — Sept. 4, 2023

Larry David Blagg, 63, of Decatur, Ohio passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The Ironton native was born Sept. 28, 1959 a son of the late Fred and Carol Kidd Blagg.

Larry was a 1978 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He was a loving father and papaw that lived for his grandbabies, his pride and joy. Larry also enjoyed being outside and in the woods. He liked to hunt, fish and search for roots and mushrooms.

He is survived by his loving family: two children, David Lee Blagg (Amber) and Chelsey Butterbaugh (Herbie), both of Ironton; five grandchildren, Braxton and Alaina Blagg, Hattie, Hudson and Hayes Butterbaugh; 10 siblings, Freddie Blagg, of Decatur, Roger Blagg, of Decatur, Linda Watson (Roger), of Pedro, Deb Noel, of Pedro, Tim Blagg (Glenda), of Decatur, Jane Phillips (Jeff), of Decatur, Ronnie Blagg (Carrie), of Decatur, Jeff Blagg, of Decatur, Kenny Blagg, of Ironton, and Stephen Blagg (Rachel), of Decatur. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with his brothers, Ronnie and Stephen Blagg officiating. Burial will follow in the Blagg Family Cemetery, Decatur. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.