Eric Dennison

Published 5:28 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Eric David Dennison, 47, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Dennison.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.