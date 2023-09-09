Johnson encourages Afghan veterans to apply for bonus Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

COLUMBUS —State Sen. Terry Johnson reminds service members who completed deployments in Afghanistan to apply for the Ohio Veterans Bonus program. The deadline to apply is August 30, 2024.

$9.5 million was included in House Bill 33, the state’s main operating budget, to ensure every veteran who qualifies can receive payment.

Since 2010, the Ohio Veteran Bonus has paid $77.7 million to more than 97,000 veterans from the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, and Iraq Wars. There are approximately 32,000 Afghanistan veterans in Ohio, and 19,865 have received payouts thus far.

Email newsletter signup

Eligible service members can apply at www.ohiovets.gov/veteransbonus.