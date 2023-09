Carolyn Knipp Published 7:38 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Carolyn Jean Kisor Knipp, 69, of Ironton, died Friday Sept. 8, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy E Knipp.

The family will receive visitors  at 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.