David Boykin Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

David (DJ) Boykin, 60, died Sept. 6, 2023 at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Remnant Recovery Church, located at 1323 South 4th St., Ironton.

Service will begin at the church at 1 a.m. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.