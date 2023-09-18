Brenda Knapp Published 2:47 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Brenda Aileen Knapp, 72, of Chesapeake, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Bernard Knapp.

There will be a funeral service held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Greenbottom Memorial Park in Lesage, West Virginia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.