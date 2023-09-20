April Fletcher-Majors

April Fletcher-Majors, 67, of South Point, died, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at Legacy Riverview Nursing Facility.

A funeral service will be noon on Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 409 Mulberry St., Ironton, with Rev. Melvin Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

