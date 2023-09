Harold Rice Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Harold David Rice, 89, of South Point, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Harold is survived by his wife, Rita Blevins Rice.

Funeral services were Wednesday at Solida Baptist Church, South Point, with Pastor Aaron Childers and Bruce Day officiating. Military graveside followed at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.