James Stapleton Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Dec. 9, 1945 — Sept. 25, 2023

James F. Stapleton (Gentle Jim), 77 of Ironton, passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family and friends.

Gentle Jim was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Lawrence County, a son to the late Frank and Bonnie Louise (Wellman) Stapleton.

Gentle Jim attended Rock Hill Local Schools and was a retired fabricator for Alpha Fabricating. He previously worked for Carlyle Tile, Jim Cales gas station and IDM.

Everyone will remember Gentle Jim as a top-notch self-taught mechanic, who enjoyed tinkering with cars. Gentle Jim had a need for speed as he enjoyed drag racing at the local drag strips and could be found hanging out with his favorite buddies at those round dirt tracks. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Ironton Moose Lodge and the VFW Post 8850.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Teri Stamper (Gene) Kelley, of Ironton; grandson, Michael Church (Brandy Arms), of Boyd County, Kentucky; granddaughter, Jana Church (Charles Bartley), of Flatwoods Kentucky; two great granddaughters, Camryn Carr and Lylian Bartley, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Taylor Church, of Boyd County, Kentucky; grandson, Nathaniel (Nathan) Wheeler, of Coal Grove; a sister Mary Shope, of Ironton; brother, Ben Joe Brown, of Cedarville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Henry Stapleton, Tony Brown, Jean Stevens and Joyce Webb. Also, his former wife and mother of his daughter, Nancy (Aldridge) Stapleton.

To fulfill Gentle Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Stapleton family with the arrangements.

To offer the Stapleton family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net