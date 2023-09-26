Sue Maines Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Sue Ellen Maines, 68, passed away on Saturday Sept. 23, 2023, at King’s Daughter Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.

She was born June 18, 1955, as Sue Ellen Volgares to Gladys Mae (Miller) Volgares and Arthur Glenn Volgares. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Maines, of almost 43 years.

She is also survived by her three sons, Jason (Kyra) Turner, Robert (Kat) Maines and Nicholas (Jeremy) Maines. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, James Volgares.

She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and will forever love her.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Gladys and Arthur Volgares, her brother, David Volgares, and her sister, Glenna Mae (Volgares) Mackenzie.

Sue was a 1974 graduate of Ironton High School. She was also an assistant cub master of Pack 106 here in Ironton. She had a zest for life that was unmatched and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.