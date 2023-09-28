OUS to host mental health awareness conference Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Ohio University Southern is proud to announce its inaugural Community Mental Health Awareness Conference, scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

This event aims to shed light on critical issues surrounding mental health, provide valuable insights and foster community dialogue on this vital topic.

In addition, Cincinnati Reds’ outfielder Jake Fraley, who has risen to prominence not only for his athletic skills but also for his candidness about his personal struggles with mental health, the conference will feature local speakers and presenters.

Email newsletter signup

Dr. Jim Harris of Marshall University will be a guest speaker, as well as Ohio University Southern alumni Alan Brown, who will share his personal experiences coping with depression and overcoming the stigma attached to mental health issues.

The conference will be held at the Ohio University Southern campus, located in Ironton, and will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, experts and mental health advocates. Attendees can expect a series of engaging workshops, panel discussions and keynote presentations addressing a wide range of mental health-related topics.

The conference program will include sessions on childhood roots of imposter syndrome, strategies of support, conquering catastrophizing, and the critical role of family, peer and community support.

Ohio University Southern’s Community Mental Health Awareness Conference is designed to be inclusive and accessible to all members of the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with mental health professionals, ask questions, and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of mental health awareness.

Robert Pleasant, student services director at Ohio University Southern, expressed enthusiasm for this first-time event stating, “Our university is committed to supporting the well-being of our community members. We believe that by raising awareness and providing information about mental health, we can help reduce stigma and improve access to critical services. This conference is an essential step toward achieving these goals.”

For more information about the Ohio University Southern Community Mental Health Awareness Conference, including a detailed schedule and registration, please visit the official conference website at ohio.edu/southern/mental-health-conference.