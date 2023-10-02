Commission to get Lombard property appraised Published 12:00 am Monday, October 2, 2023

The Lawrence County Commission moved on Tuesday to get an appraisal for the former Lombard Elementary School property.

Commissioner Mike Finley made the proposal to seek an appraisal, with the intent for the county to sell the lot, located on Lorain Street in Ironton.

The 108-year-old former school, which also served as a home to Open Door School, was demolished earlier this year, after Open Door moved to its current location in Coal Grove.

Email newsletter signup

There was some disagreement between commissioners on the matter.

“I don’t mind getting an appraisal, but I don’t want to put it up for sale,” commission president Colton Copley said.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday also said she was not ready for the county to sell the property, noting that it could have commercial and housing uses.

Finley moved to get the appraisal in the meantime, which Copley and Holliday agreed to.

“It’s just sitting there, not making any money for the county,” he said.

The commission also honored the work of local students in substance abuse prevention, with a delegation from six schools there who work on youth-led prevention with Ironton-based nonprofit Impact Prevention.

The group was comprised of students from Dawson-Bryant, Chesapeake, St, Joseph, Ironton and Rock Hill and Tri-State STEM+M high schools.

They told the commissioners about programs they have created in their schools, such as field days, Red Ribbon Week and mental health events.

For instance, Veronica Poyner, of STEM+M, said the students identified the need to better improve student-teacher relations and created a day in which each teacher offered activities to students, ranging from hiking to crafts.

Mollie Stevens, CEO for Impact Prevention, said the work of the students was important.

“We are so proud of what they do,” she said. “We have boots on the ground and they know their schools.”

The commissioners then read and voted on a proclamation to declare Red Ribbon Week in Lawrence County.

Red Ribbon Week is a national alcohol, tobacco, smoking and drug and violence prevention awareness campaign, launched in honor of Enrique Camerena, a DEA agent killed in the line of duty in 1985.

Schools throughout the county take part in the observation each year with programs and events.

In other business, the commission:

• Heard from Elizabeth Bell, director of the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter. Bell was requesting the annual donation the shelter receives from the commission. Holliday told Bell she believed the funds were budgeted for the year and they would be considered before the commission hosted representatives from the shelter in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Bell said the county shelter has helped 150 people in the past year and noted that 1,200 were aided in Ohio.

“Our shelter is extremely need,” she said.

• Heard from Copley, who reminded the public that NECCO is hosting an open house at their South Point location from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 2.

“There is a big need for foster parents in Lawrence County,” he said. “If that is something that has been on your heart and you need more information.”

• Heard from Holliday, who said there will be a silent auction at the courthouse on Oct. 13. Funds from the sales will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for students in the Bell Choir from Open Door School, who visit the courthouse and perform each holiday season. Holliday aslo said that Lawrence County Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson has launched this year’s Christmas at the courthouse campaign, which seeks to feed families in need throughout the county. She said donations are being sought for the effort.

• Approved the minutes of the meeting held Sept. 19, as corrected.

• Approved the following floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District:

New:

2023-834 DAVA, Inc.-Residential structure and filling and grading projects located 1/10 Mile from Mile marker 9 on State Route 7/County Road 107 across from Township. Road 1204

•2023-835 Tonya Gayle Spurlock-Filling & grading project located 1/10 Mile from Mile marker 9 on State Route 7/County Road 107 across from Township Road 1204

Renewal:

2023-833 Shane Welch & Jayme Waldron-Stream Maintenance project located at 7804 County Road 4

• Approved appropriations and transfers dated Sept. 26 under $50,000, submitted by Dylan Bentley, acting county administrator.

• Approved following appropriations and transfers dated Sept. 26 26, 2023, over $50,000.00, submitted by Tiffany Porter and Kayla Roach, Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services fiscal officers.

• Received and filed the Certificate of County Auditor that the total appropriations from each fund do not exceed the official estimate of resources.

• Approved the Project First Impression donation to William C. Lambert Military Museum and Archive, in the amount of $500.

• Received and files the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services Social Services Data report submitted by Missy Evans, Social Services administrator.

• Approved and signed the resolution authorizing Patrick D. Leighty, Lawrence County engineer, to prepare and apply to participate in the OPWC State Capital Improvement and/or Local Transportation Improvement Programs and Execute Contracts for 2024 County/Village Resurfacing Project.

• Approved the Amendment for the Agreement between Premier Health Care Services and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

• Met in executive session regarding personnel, hire, fire, reprimand.

• Met in executive session regarding legal contracts.