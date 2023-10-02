Georgia still No.1 but lead shrinks Published 12:25 am Monday, October 2, 2023

The Associated Press

Georgia’s hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll loosened Sunday as the Bulldogs received a season-low 35 first-place votes out of possible 62 while extending their streak atop the rankings to 16 straight weeks.

The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown to escape with a win at Auburn on Saturday and that sent many in the media panel looking for a new No. 1 team. Georgia had 55 first-place votes and 1,562 points last week but was down to 1,501 points in this week’s AP Top 25.

Email newsletter signup

No. 2 Michigan got 12 first-place votes and 1,436 points but nearly was passed by No. 3 Texas, which received 10 first-place votes and 1,426 points. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns won big on Saturday.

Ohio State kept its spot at No. 4 and received one first-place vote. No. 5 Florida State received four first-place votes. Neither the Buckeyes nor Seminoles played this weekend.

No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Washington also held their spots. Oregon moved up a place to No. 8 and Southern California dropped one to No. 9.

No. 10 Notre Dame moved back into the top 10 after a dramatic victory at Duke. The Blue Devils dropped two places to No. 19.

POLL POINTS

Before declaring Georgia vulnerable, it should be noted that it was right around this time last year when the Bulldogs needs a second-half comeback to escape Missouri with a victory.

After that result, the Georgia slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the rankings behind Alabama.

A week later on Oct. 9, the Bulldogs regained the top spot — and haven’t relinquished it since — but it took a while to convince a lot of voters.

Georgia didn’t receive more than 32 first-place votes until it pounded Tennessee in a 1-vs.-2 matchup. On Nov. 6, Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes and there was never really a serious question again about who was No. 1.

IN-AND-OUT

Florida and Kansas dropped out of the rankings after being routed this weekend, the Gators by Kentucky.

That pushed the Wildcats into the poll along with rival Louisville, both setting up ranked vs. ranked matchups Saturday:

No. 20 Kentucky goes to Georgia. The Wildcats reached as high as No. 7 early last season before a second-half swoon that left them unranked at the end of the season.

No. 25 Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Saturday. The Cardinals are ranked for the first time since being in the AP Top 25 for two weeks at the start of the 2020 pandemic season, when some conferences were not playing and their teams were ineligible for the poll.

The last time both the Bluegrass State rivals were ranked when all of Division I college football was up and running was Sept. 16, 2007.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 7 (Nos. 1, 11, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23).

Pac-12 — 6 (Nos. 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 18).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 14, 17, 19, 25).

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 4, 6).

Big 12 — 2 (Nos. 3, 12).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 24).

Independent — 1 (No. 10).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas in Dallas. The 43rd Red River Rivalry with both teams ranked.

No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri. Only the fourth meeting between the two Tigers, and the first with both ranked.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia. Third time in the last six years the SEC East rivals have met as ranked teams, and only the fifth time in 77 total games.

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville. Another first-time ranked-on-ranked matchup. The Irish and Cardinals have played just three times previously.

Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (35) 5-0 1501 1 2. Michigan (12) 5-0 1436 2 3. Texas (10) 5-0 1426 3 4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1357 4 5. Florida St. (4) 4-0 1336 5 6. Penn St. 5-0 1227 6 7. Washington 5-0 1213 7 8. Oregon 5-0 1113 9 9. Southern Cal 5-0 1077 8 10. Notre Dame 5-1 975 11 11. Alabama 4-1 921 12 12. Oklahoma 5-0 840 14 13. Washington St. 4-0 765 16 14. North Carolina 4-0 726 15 15. Oregon St. 4-1 633 19 16. Mississippi 4-1 616 20 17. Miami 4-0 589 18 18. Utah 4-1 454 10 19. Duke 4-1 384 17 20. Kentucky 5-0 344 – 21. Missouri 5-0 329 23 22. Tennessee 4-1 306 21 23. LSU 3-2 149 13 24. Fresno St. 5-0 130 25 25. Louisville 5-0 90 –

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas St. 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.

College Football Coaches USA Today Football Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team’s records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (59) 5-0 1589 1 2. Michigan (1) 5-0 1503 2 3. Ohio State (2) 4-0 1405 3 4. Texas (1) 5-0 1381 5 5. Florida State 4-0 1374 4 6. Penn State 5-0 1241 7 7. Southern California 5-0 1227 6 8. Washington (1) 5-0 1199 8 9. Oregon 5-0 1118 9 10. Alabama 4-1 966 11 11. Notre Dame 5-1 925 13 12. Oklahoma 5-0 888 14 13. North Carolina 4-0 795 15 14. Washington State 4-0 711 17 15. Mississippi 4-1 617 20 16. Oregon State 4-1 606 21 17. Miami (Fla.) 4-0 566 18 18. Tennessee 4-1 490 19 19. Utah 4-1 428 10 20. Kentucky 5-0 356 NR 21. Duke 4-1 319 16 22. Missouri 5-0 140 22 23. LSU 3-2 169 12 24. Fresno State 5-0 144 NR 25. Louisville 5-0 99 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Florida (3-2); No. 24 Kansas (4-1); No. 25 Kansas State (3-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Maryland (5-0) 81; Kansas State (3-1) 73; Texas A&M (4-1) 59; Air Force (5-0) 32; UCLA (3-1) 29; Clemson (3-2) 18; Iowa (4-1) 17; Wyoming (4-1) 12; Kansas (4-1) 11; Tulane (4-1) 10; James Madison (5-0) 8; West Virginia (4-1) 6; Brigham Young (4-1) 5; Marshall (4-0) 3; Wisconsin (3-1) 3; Ohio (4-1) 2; Florida (3-2) 1; Memphis (4-1) 1.