Carl Gillette

Carl Everette “Butch” Gillette, 79, of Chesapeake, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon, Kentucky. 

He is survived by his wife, Linda Gillette.

Graveside service will be at noon on Friday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, with Pastor Bob Young officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

