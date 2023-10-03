Linda Booth Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Linda Mae Booth, 70, of South Point, died Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Oct. 28, 1952 in Cleveland, daughter of the late Virgil and Edna Terry Tate.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Danielle Cochran.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Gary Booth; one son, Brian Booth; and one sister, Marion Harris.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.