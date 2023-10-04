Michael Waddell Jr.

Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Obituaries

Michael Waddell, Jr, 41, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Pastor Andy Ramey and childhood friend C.J. Blevins officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Wheelersburg.

