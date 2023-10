Sue Vanderhoof Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Sue Ann Vanderhoof of Ironton, 68, died Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Deron Newman officiating. The family will receive loved ones from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

