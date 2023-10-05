Lady Fighting Tigers dream golf season comes to an end Published 1:27 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — This Cinderella story had its ending written by Stephen King.

Email newsletter signup

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first sectional golf championship last week put them in the district tournament with a chance to make the state tourament.

Ironton played well but the district only advances one team and one individual not on the qualifying team to the state tournament.

District champion Westfall had a 358 total at the Jaycees Golf Course to get the state berth. The individual qualifier was medalist Taylor Ralston of Manchester with a 70.

The Lady Fighting Tigers finished third overall and senior Sidnea Belville — the sectional medalist — tied for 5th place overall.

Despite coming up short of their goal, the Lady Tigers finished with the best season of the program.

Belville shot 42-39 for an 81 to pace Ironton. Sarah Murdock went 46-48 for a 94, Raeann Davidson 50-51 for 101, Emily Weber 49-53 for a 102 and Mairin Walters 52-53 for a 104 total.

The Fairland Lady Dragons were 11th overall as a team at 451 and was led Eliza Wilson with a 102 on 2 rounds of 51. Isabella James shot 55-52 for a 107, Kaylee Salyers 58-61 for 119, Emma Barker 67-56 for 123 and Kamryn Barnitz 75-78 for a 153.

South Point Lady Pointers Samiya Bradburn went 53-51 for a 104 and Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Preslee Shope shot 53-54 for a 107.

Division 2 District Golf Tournament

Team Results

School Score

Westfall 358

Circleville 361

Ironton 378

Piketon 399

Manchester 409

Gallipolis 412

West Union 422

Waterford 424

South Webster 428

Minford 430

Fairland 451

Federal Hocking 457

Individual Leaders

Player Score

Taylor Ralston#, Manchester 70

Paige Weiss, Westfall 73

Sydney Ater, Adena 73

Elaina Seeley, Circleville 74

Sidnea Belville, Ironton 81

Mary Helber, Zane Trace 81

Addison Jackson, Federal Hocking 81

Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 84

Izzy Seeley, Circleville 90

Leah Ryan, Waterford 86

Isabelle Perini, Circleville 90

Brynna Spencer, Piketon 92

Caroline Sever, Westfall 93

Sarah Murdock, Ironton 94

Marianna Packer, Westfall 94

Nikia Thacker, Wellston 94

Parker Powers, Waterford 95

Kimberly Aubrey, Wellston 96

Dru Hall, South Webster 96

Madelyn Bennett, Minford 98

Alexa Onley, Westfall 98

Maggie Armstrong, Piketon 98

Peyton Everett, New Lexington 100

Raeann Davidson, Ironton 101

Emmy Stapleton, West Union 101

Emily Weber, Ironton 102

Eliza Wilson, Fairland 102

Ava Thacker, Minford 102

Emmy Holt, North Adams 103

Renee Hill, Piketon 103

Grace Baker, South Webster 103

Mairin Walters, Ironton 104

Samiya Bradburn, South Point 104

Michelle Pickett, Westfall 105

Natalya Finney, Gallipolis 106

McKenzie Farmer, Waterford 106

Riley Wagner, Piketon 106

Isabella James, Fairland 107

Preslee Shope, Coal Grove 107

Jenna Campbell, Manchester 108

Ava Messer, South Webster 108

Emmalyn Hayes, Meigs Eastern 110

Alyssa Sharp, Circleville 111

Olivia Schroeder, Vinton County 111

Rylee McDermott, Ports. West 111

Laila Kelley, Piketon 113

Mary WIckerham, Manchester 114

Danica Clarkson, Minford 114

Kaleena Adkins, Wheelersburg 114

Lexi Nixon, Manchester 117

Riley Kasee, Minford 117

Jadyn Martin, Gallipolis 118

Lainey Howard, Minford 118

Kaylee Salyers, Fairland 119

Eneva DeMint, West Union 121

Hunter Slack, South Webster 121

Emma Barker, Fairland 123

Kyra Akers, West Union 123

Stella Gilcher, Federal Hocking 124

Emma Amlin, Federal Hocking 126

Elizabeth Boyd, Federal Hocking 126

Raegan Wikoff, Manchester 129

Jenna Schwall, Gallipolis 129

Sheridan Boyd, Federal Hocking 133

Gwendolyn Lang, Waterford 137

Alivia Hanes, South Webster 141

Aleigh Michael, Circleville 149

Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland 153

Individual Teams

Ironton 378: Sidney Belville 42-39=81, Emily Weber 49-53=102, Sarah Murdock 46-48=94, Mairin Walters 52-52=104. Raeann Davidson 50-51=101.

Fairland 451: Eliza Wilson 51-51=102, Emma Barker 67-56=123, Isabella James 55-52=107, Kaylee Salyer 58-61=119, Kamryn Barnitz 75-78=153.

South Point: Samiya Bradburn 53-51=104.

Coal Grove: Preslee Shope 53-54=107.