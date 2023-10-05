Lady Fighting Tigers dream golf season comes to an end
Published 1:27 am Thursday, October 5, 2023
By JIM WALKER
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
CHILLICOTHE — This Cinderella story had its ending written by Stephen King.
The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first sectional golf championship last week put them in the district tournament with a chance to make the state tourament.
Ironton played well but the district only advances one team and one individual not on the qualifying team to the state tournament.
District champion Westfall had a 358 total at the Jaycees Golf Course to get the state berth. The individual qualifier was medalist Taylor Ralston of Manchester with a 70.
The Lady Fighting Tigers finished third overall and senior Sidnea Belville — the sectional medalist — tied for 5th place overall.
Despite coming up short of their goal, the Lady Tigers finished with the best season of the program.
Belville shot 42-39 for an 81 to pace Ironton. Sarah Murdock went 46-48 for a 94, Raeann Davidson 50-51 for 101, Emily Weber 49-53 for a 102 and Mairin Walters 52-53 for a 104 total.
The Fairland Lady Dragons were 11th overall as a team at 451 and was led Eliza Wilson with a 102 on 2 rounds of 51. Isabella James shot 55-52 for a 107, Kaylee Salyers 58-61 for 119, Emma Barker 67-56 for 123 and Kamryn Barnitz 75-78 for a 153.
South Point Lady Pointers Samiya Bradburn went 53-51 for a 104 and Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Preslee Shope shot 53-54 for a 107.
Division 2 District Golf Tournament
Team Results
School Score
Westfall 358
Circleville 361
Ironton 378
Piketon 399
Manchester 409
Gallipolis 412
West Union 422
Waterford 424
South Webster 428
Minford 430
Fairland 451
Federal Hocking 457
Individual Leaders
Player Score
Taylor Ralston#, Manchester 70
Paige Weiss, Westfall 73
Sydney Ater, Adena 73
Elaina Seeley, Circleville 74
Sidnea Belville, Ironton 81
Mary Helber, Zane Trace 81
Addison Jackson, Federal Hocking 81
Jordan Blaine, Gallipolis 84
Izzy Seeley, Circleville 90
Leah Ryan, Waterford 86
Isabelle Perini, Circleville 90
Brynna Spencer, Piketon 92
Caroline Sever, Westfall 93
Sarah Murdock, Ironton 94
Marianna Packer, Westfall 94
Nikia Thacker, Wellston 94
Parker Powers, Waterford 95
Kimberly Aubrey, Wellston 96
Dru Hall, South Webster 96
Madelyn Bennett, Minford 98
Alexa Onley, Westfall 98
Maggie Armstrong, Piketon 98
Peyton Everett, New Lexington 100
Raeann Davidson, Ironton 101
Emmy Stapleton, West Union 101
Emily Weber, Ironton 102
Eliza Wilson, Fairland 102
Ava Thacker, Minford 102
Emmy Holt, North Adams 103
Renee Hill, Piketon 103
Grace Baker, South Webster 103
Mairin Walters, Ironton 104
Samiya Bradburn, South Point 104
Michelle Pickett, Westfall 105
Natalya Finney, Gallipolis 106
McKenzie Farmer, Waterford 106
Riley Wagner, Piketon 106
Isabella James, Fairland 107
Preslee Shope, Coal Grove 107
Jenna Campbell, Manchester 108
Ava Messer, South Webster 108
Emmalyn Hayes, Meigs Eastern 110
Alyssa Sharp, Circleville 111
Olivia Schroeder, Vinton County 111
Rylee McDermott, Ports. West 111
Laila Kelley, Piketon 113
Mary WIckerham, Manchester 114
Danica Clarkson, Minford 114
Kaleena Adkins, Wheelersburg 114
Lexi Nixon, Manchester 117
Riley Kasee, Minford 117
Jadyn Martin, Gallipolis 118
Lainey Howard, Minford 118
Kaylee Salyers, Fairland 119
Eneva DeMint, West Union 121
Hunter Slack, South Webster 121
Emma Barker, Fairland 123
Kyra Akers, West Union 123
Stella Gilcher, Federal Hocking 124
Emma Amlin, Federal Hocking 126
Elizabeth Boyd, Federal Hocking 126
Raegan Wikoff, Manchester 129
Jenna Schwall, Gallipolis 129
Sheridan Boyd, Federal Hocking 133
Gwendolyn Lang, Waterford 137
Alivia Hanes, South Webster 141
Aleigh Michael, Circleville 149
Kamryn Barnitz, Fairland 153
Individual Teams
