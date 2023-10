Barbara Turley Published 4:53 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Barbara Wade Turley, 88, of Columbus, died Oct. 3, 2023.

Her family will receive visitors from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, located at 773 North High St. in Worthington, prior to a 12:30 p.m. celebration of life service.

