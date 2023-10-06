Clifford Childers Jr. Published 4:54 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Clifford Childers, Jr., 80, of South Point, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Janette (Watts) Childers, of South Point.

Funeral Mass will be noon on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut St., Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Childers family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.