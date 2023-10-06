Ethelyn Moritz Published 4:53 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Oct. 21, 1926 — Oct. 2, 2023

Ethelyn L. “Petey” Moritz, 96, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2023 at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 21, 1926 in Ashland, Virginia to her late parents, Hatcher Linkous and Mary Clarke Linkous.

Email newsletter signup

“Petey” was a member of Central Christian Church in Ironton and was of the Protestant faith and a devoted housewife. She was born and raised in Virginia and moved to Lawrence County in 1946.

“Petey” was a member of the Lawrence County General Hospital Ladies Medical Auxiliary Club. She graduated from Ashland High School and worked numerous jobs as a bookkeeper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her brothers, Bernard Linkous, Clark Linkous and Kenneth Linkous; her sisters, Pauley Henderson, Olivia Cleveland and Roberta Wildenradt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet M. Clark, of South Point, and Gary L. Moritz, of Ironton; and her grandchildren, Ashley Moritz Smith and Dustin Ryan Moritz.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.