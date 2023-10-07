DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of Feinstein

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

COLUMBUS — In accordance with the orders issued by President Joe Biden in honoring the life and service of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state this past week.

The order was in effect from sunrise to sunset on Thursday.

Feinstein, the oldest serving member of the Senate, died Sept. 29 at age 90.

