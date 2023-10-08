MJ Wixsom: Finding solace in art of falconry Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

In the demanding world of veterinary medicine, where the stakes are high, and the pressure is unrelenting, finding a healthy outlet for stress can be as essential as the care provided to our furry and feathered friends.

It’s a field where every day can bring new challenges, emotional turmoil, and long hours of work.

That is why I entered the unique world of falconry. It is a stress-release method.

I’ve even convinced a young high school employee to embrace this ancient art.

My squire (young helper that is given a kestrel to hunt) is a dedicated, young individual working in the field of veterinary medicine. The intensity and constant demands of this profession can take a toll on anyone, (but it is also pretty cool).

I have sought solace in the age-old practice of falconry. With an unwavering passion for raptors and a desire to find respite from the high-stress environment of her job,

Squire has also decided to embark on a journey that would change her life.

Falconry, the art of training and hunting with birds of prey, offers a unique and therapeutic escape from the rigors of the veterinary world.

It is a practice that not only requires skill and dedication but also fosters a deep bond between the falconer and their raptor. The bond that forms between a falconer and their bird is one of mutual trust and respect, a connection that transcends words and can only be felt through shared experiences.

Before she could start, she had to study and take a state administered falconry exam. The information includes training, husbandry, diseases, species identification, falconry and hunting laws and terminology.

One hundred multiple questions that are just plain hard. But last Sunday, after hours of studying, she passed with a question to spare. Her journey has begun.

Training a bird of prey for falconry is no easy task. It demands patience, commitment, and an intimate understanding of the raptor’s behavior.

My squire will spend countless hours learning the art of falconry, building a profound bond with her bird, just as I have with my young saker hybrid, Jean Luc. The process of training involves teaching the bird to return to the falconer’s glove, to trust and obey commands, and to work together as a team in pursuit of prey.

My squire will be out with a few falconers and read a lot of videos before she will get my blessing to trap a bird. She will start with a kestrel or a red tailed hawk.

Up to 80 percent of them die in their first year, so trapping a bird and supporting it until it can hunt well will actually increase the individual bird’s success chances.

She is gathering gear and making jesses. She has a fancy glove picked out that fits her better than it fits me.

The time commitment required for falconry cannot be underestimated. I devote a significant portion of my free time to ensure Jean Luc receives the care and attention he deserves.

Daily training sessions, hunting expeditions, and providing for the bird’s physical and emotional needs are all part of the commitment. However, the rewards are immeasurable.

The sense of accomplishment that comes with successfully training a raptor and the unique bond formed between falconer and bird provide a profound sense of fulfillment.

Hunting is a fundamental aspect of falconry, and it is not taken lightly. The pursuit of quarry with a raptor is a highly-regulated practice that requires a deep understanding of wildlife conservation and ethical hunting principles.

For Squire falconry will become a means of connecting with nature, promoting a respect for wildlife, and contributing to the delicate balance of ecosystems.

As the sun sets, and the day’s last light casts long shadows, Jean Luc, the young saker hybrid, returns from a flight. So far, he has always returned.

The partnership between me and my feathered companion is on full display as we chase the fading light. In this fleeting moment, the stresses of veterinary medicine fade into the background, replaced by the exhilaration and freedom of flight.

In conclusion, falconry is not merely a hobby for any of us but a way of life that provides solace, adventure, and a deep sense of purpose. It serves as a testament to the healing power of nature and the remarkable bond that can be formed between humans and animals.

In the high-stress world of veterinary medicine, falconry stands as a unique and effective

means of finding balance, promoting mental well-being, and nurturing a profound connection with the natural world. I am proud to lead my squire into this world.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566