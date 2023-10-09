Disabled Ohio bunny in a cape wins big in global pet calendar contest Published 12:00 am Monday, October 9, 2023

YOUNGSTOWN — Walkin’ Pets has announced that Frankie Blue Eyes, a lucky rabbit from Ohio has won a spot in the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar.

This year’s contest featured entries from 26 different countries and features pets from around the world using their Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair.

The ninth annual calendar contest helps to raise pet mobility awareness and celebrates the incredible strength and spirit of handicapable animals.

Rescue rabbit Frankie has come a long way from his rescue in the fall of 2022.

Found by a good Samaritan, Frank was paralyzed, matted and covered in leaves and filth. It took the rescuers at FSR5 Rabbit Rescue & Sanctuary two hours to clean Frank.

Clearly malnourished and in pain, the sanctuary cared for Frank for over four months until he was strong enough to pull himself around. Once Frankie got his new Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, his personality and his superpowers really started to show, the company said.

Frankie has such a will to live, and his life is so important that he uses his abilities to advocate for people and pets with different abilities.

Frankie wears his gold cape proudly and “writes” cards to kids with osteosarcoma to encourage them and wears his gold cape for cancer awareness. He even went from Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the Make it Better for Kids with Osteosarcoma Factor Conference to show that even a paralyzed bunny is never too broken to be given a second chance at mobility.

“Frankie was such a hit at our FACTOR conference,” Isabel Wolf, director of programs MIB Agents Osteosarcoma Alliance, said. “The warriors simply loved him, especially our kids with their own limb loss. We are all hoping to greet him again in June of 2024. Thank you, Frankie Blue Eyes, for Making it Better for children with osteosarcoma.”

All proceeds from the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs. The 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar cost $14.95 and is now available for preorder

To learn more, visit www.walkinpets.com.