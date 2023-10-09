Rourke’s 3TD passes key Ohio rout of Kent State Published 8:18 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Ohio to a 42-17 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Rourke was 20-of-32 passing for 300 yards, throwing scoring passes of 25 and 22 yards to Miles Cross and a 30-yarder to Sam Wiglusz. Cross’ 22-yard score came after Cross streaked down the right sideline before tipping the ball to himself in the end zone.

Rourke’s 4-yard rushing TD in the final minute of the first half made it 21-7 and the Bobcats (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) added 14 points in the third to lead 35-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Email newsletter signup

Cross finished with 125 yards on seven catches. Sieh Bangura added two 3-yard rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

For the Golden Flashes (1-5, 0-2), Chrishon McCray had 93 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns, one each from Michael Alaimo and Tommy Ulatowski.

Ohio outgained Kent State 466-228 and turned in six sacks on defense, two by Bradley Weaver. The Bobcats scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions over the second and third quarters.

Kent St. 0 7 3 7 = 17

Ohio 0 21 14 7 = 42

Second Quarter

OHIO–Cross 25 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 13:35.

KENT–McCray 42 pass from Alaimo (Glass kick), 11:20.

OHIO–Wiglusz 30 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 4:05.

OHIO–Rourke 4 run (Spetic kick), :37.

Third Quarter

KENT–FG Glass 37, 12:18.

OHIO–Cross 22 pass from Rourke (Spetic kick), 9:13.

OHIO–Bangura 3 run (Spetic kick), 5:39.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO–Bangura 3 run (Spetic kick), 13:26.

KENT–McCray 10 pass from Ulatowski (Glass kick), 9:57.

A–22,945.

—————

KENT OHIO

First downs 16 24

Total Net Yards 228 466

Rushes-yards 36-109 35-166

Passing 119 300

Punt Returns 1-4 1-3

Kickoff Returns 6-133 1-16

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 11-20-1 20-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 6-27 0-0

Punts 6-36.167 4-35.25

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 5-46 7-70

Time of Possession 27:04 32:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Kent St., J.Thomas 24-67, Ulatowski 4-60, Garcia 1-0, Alaimo 7-(minus 18). Ohio, Navarro 3-65, Bangura 9-41, Allison 11-27, Rourke 9-26, Quinn 3-7.

PASSING–Kent St., Alaimo 9-13-1-107, Ulatowski 2-7-0-12. Ohio, Rourke 20-32-0-300.

RECEIVING–Kent St., McCray 6-93, Holmes 2-17, Floriea 1-5, Jame.Gardner 1-2, J.Thomas 1-2. Ohio, Cross 7-125, Wiglusz 4-44, Foster 2-59, Kacmarek 2-22, Hendricks 2-14, Bangura 1-19, Walton 1-13, Butler 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.