Bert Marcum Jr. Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Bert Marcum Jr., 78, of Willow Wood, died Sunday Oct. 8, 2023 at home.

There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.