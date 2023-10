Charles Snavely Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Charles Edward Snavely, 84 of Proctorville, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Heis survived by his wife, Mary Snavely.

A Memorial Service will be held at a letter date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.