Christopher Spurlock Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Christopher Eugene Spurlock, 48, of Huntington, West Virginia died Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at his residence.

There will be a funeral service at 5 p.m. Thursday, with visitation one hour prior from 4-5 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.