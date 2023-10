Earl Harmon Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Earl Van Harmon, 64, of Ironton, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.