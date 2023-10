Joan Bowen Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Joan Ann Bowen, 85, of Scottown, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Close To Home Assisted Living in Ironton.

There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m. today at Good Hope Cemetery in Crown City.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.