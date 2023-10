Larry Brown Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Larry Robert Brown, 66, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation for family and friends will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Pollard Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.

To offer the Brown family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.