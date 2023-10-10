Margaret Wilson Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Margaret H. Wilson died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a funeral service held Saturday at Original Glorious Church of God In Christ 1516 10th Ave. Huntington.

Visitation is from 10-11a.m. Service will be from 11a.m.-12:30p.m.

Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens 42 Highland Memory Ln, Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.