Officials condemn attacks on Israel Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Elected officials in Ohio denounced the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday and called for the U.S. to offer support.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attacks carried out today by Iranian-backed Hamas against the people of Israel,” Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens, R-93, said. “My heart goes out to the victims of these cowardly actions and their families across the world. The United States stands with Israel as they rightfully defend their homeland. May we all offer prayers during these times.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, expressed the same sentiment.

“I condemn Hamas’s horrific, unprovoked attacks on the Israeli people,” Brown said. “These acts of terrorism are an affront to human rights and our shared values of peace and democracy. I want to be clear: Israel is our oldest, strongest ally in the region and has the right to exist and the right to self-defense. I will keep working with both parties to ensure continued support for Israel.”

The state’s junior U.S. senator, Republican JD Vance, also issued a statement.

“The horrible terrorist attacks launched by Hamas are an act of war,” Vance said. “We must unequivocally condemn these heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians and the Iranian regime for funding the terrorists who carried them out.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared Saturday and Sunday as a day of prayer for Israel.

“Fran and I extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel today,” DeWine said on Saturday. “We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas.”