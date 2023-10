Ruth Watson Published 2:19 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Ruth Christine Watson, 73, of Ironton, died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.