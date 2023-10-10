Waterloo Wonders Day set for Saturday Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

WATERLOO — Waterloo Wonders Day, the annual celebration of the legendary Waterloo Wonder basketball team is set for today.

WOW Ministries, located at 12335 County Road 14 in Waterloo, will host the event from 10-4 p.m., Linda Carpenter, with the ministry, said.

The event will feature food, live Gospel music, cornhole games and a sweet tooth auction.

There will be a dedication for a sign honoring Dick Burdette, the author of several books on the team, Carpenter said.

Burdette, who died last year, left print copies of his work to the ministry.

The event will take place, rain or shine, and Carpenter said there will be shelters available if it rains.

“It will be a fun family day, for food and fellowship and we want to spread God’s love,” she said.