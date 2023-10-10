Waterloo Wonders Day set for Saturday

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Heath Harrison

The 1934-35 Waterloo Wonder basketball team. Waterloo Wonders Day, celebrating the famed team, will take place at WOW Ministries in Waterloo on Saturday.

WATERLOO — Waterloo Wonders Day, the annual celebration of the legendary Waterloo Wonder basketball team is set for today.

WOW Ministries, located at 12335 County Road 14 in Waterloo, will host the event from 10-4 p.m., Linda Carpenter, with the ministry, said.

The event will feature food, live Gospel music, cornhole games and a sweet tooth auction.

Email newsletter signup

There will be a dedication for a sign honoring Dick Burdette, the author of several books on the team, Carpenter said.

Burdette, who died last year, left print copies of his work to the ministry.

The event will take place, rain or shine, and Carpenter said there will be shelters available if it rains.

“It will be a fun family day, for food and fellowship and we want to spread God’s love,” she said.

 

 

 

 

More News

Officials condemn attacks on Israel

Ironton In Bloom announces Yard of the Month

5K set for Nov. 11 at Dawson-Bryant

Disabled Ohio bunny in a cape wins big in global pet calendar contest 

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you regularly contribute to or volunteer with charitable groups?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections