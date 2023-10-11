Carol Brown Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Carol J. Brown, 64, of Wurtland, Kentucky, died on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Herb Brown.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, with Eric Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and from noon until the time of service on Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brown-Burton Cemetery in Argillite, Kentucky.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.