Helen Turvey, 89, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 at Concord Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Church of the King in Ironton, with Butch Deer officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service. Burial will be scheduled at a later date at the discretion of the family.

