Museum farm festival set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Lawrence County Museum is hosting their annual farm dinner and bean dinner this Saturday.

Sue Lunsford, with the museum, said there will be antique farm equipment and the museum’s Contessa wagon on display at the event, which will take place at the museum.

The menu includes brown beans, fried potatoes and corn bread and will be $5. Desert will be $2.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coming up next are the museum’s Christmas tea, set for Nov. 18, for which tickets are $25, followed by the annual downtown historic church walk in Ironton, to kick off the Christmas season, set for early December.

The museum is located at 506 S. Sixth St. in Ironton.