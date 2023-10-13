Final treat giveaway set for Saturday Published 12:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Ironton In Bloom will be holding the final “2nd Saturday Treat Giveaway” from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the farmers market.

In the spirit of the cooler fall weather and delicious fall foods, they will be giving away fried apples over warm sugar biscuits as well as warm spice cider.

The farmers market will also offer the season’s best produce and goods!

The Ironton Farmers Market is open Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Ironton and is a project of Ironton aLive with support from Kings Daughters Medical Center.

The farmers market is located at 218 S. Second St.