Redmen use ground game to down Panthers Published 9:05 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Football was invented as a running game but rule changes through the years have been made to make for a wide-open game.

Email newsletter signup

So, the days of smash mouth football are gone. Or are they?

The Rock Hill Redmen had 302 total yards — all on the ground — as they ran past the Chesapeake Panthers 33-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Rock Hill (3-6, 1-5) did not attempt a pass as Levi Jiles ran 18 times for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, Anthony Stamper carried 14 times for 102 yards and a score, and fullback Gage Clutters had 7 carries for 42 yards and 2 TDs.

“Our line did a good job of getting into their blocks and our backs always run hard,” said Rock Hill coach Mark Lutz

“Chesapeake has some good skilled players and they can score quickly. We wanted to keep the ball out of their hands.”

Chesapeake (3-6, 0-6) was its own worst enemy with 3 turnovers — 2 fumbles and an interception.

The Panthers finished with 299 total yards with 203 coming on the ground as Camron Shockley ran 22 times for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Jacob Harris was 5-of-10 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

The Panthers fumbled the ball away on the second play of the game thanks to a hard hit by Jiles and the Redmen had the ball at the Chesapeake 35.

It took 7 plays for the Redmen to score with Jiles going 6 yards with 6:46 on the clock. Connor Blagg’s conversion kick made it 7-0.

Chesapeake came right back with a 63-yard, 13-play drive highlighted by a 21-yard pass from Jacob Harris to Mason Jiles. Harris went the final yard for the score and Nate Mills’ kick tied the game with 1:51 left in the quarter.

The Redmen came right back with a 70-yard, 6-play drive. Stamper had a 25-yard run into Chesapeake territory and Jiles ran through the defense for 16 yards and the touchdown and it was 14-7 with 10:09 on the second quarter clock.

After forcing a punt, Rock Hill drove to the Chesapeake 33 only to fumble the ball away.

But 2 plays later, Blagg picked off a pass and ran it back 27 yards to the Panthers 9-yard line. Clutters carried for 5 and 4 yards to get the touchdown and a 21-7 lead with 2:53 left in the half.

The Redmen took the second half kickoff and drove 64 yards in 8 plays with Jiles running 16 yards for the score and it was 27-7 with 6:57 on the clock.

Rock Hill recovered a fumble on the kickoff but the Panthers’ defense held on a fourth down play thanks to a 15-yard penalty against the Redmen.

Chesapeake had a drive stall on a fumble snap that cost the Panthers 11 yards and Rock Hill took over at the 35.

A 21-yard run by Stamper helped the Redmen get to the 12. Jiles ran twice to the 4 and Stamper scored from there to make it 33-7 with 10 minutes to play.

The Panthers put together a 71-yard, 11-play drive capped by an 11-yard pass from Harris to Dannie Maynard with 4:48 to play and it was 33-13.

Chesapeake tacked on a touchdown with 22 seconds to play when Shockley ran 13 yards for the touchdown. Harris and Maynard hooked up for the conversion to set the final score.

Next Friday, Rock Hill will host Coal Grove and Chesapeake entertains Fairland in the regular season finales.

Rock Hill 7 14 6 6 = 33

Chesapeake 7 0 0 14 = 21

First Quarter

RH — Levi Jiles 6 run (Connor Blagg kick) 6:46

Ch — Jacob Harris 1 run (Nate Mills kick) 1:51

Second Quarter

RH — Gage Clutters 2 run (Connor Blagg kick) 10:09

RH — Gage Clutters 4 run (Connor Blagg kick) 2:53

Third Quarter

RH — Levi Jiles 16 run (kick blocked) 6:57

Fourth Quarter

RH — Anthony Stamper 4 run (kick blocked) 10:00

Ch — Dannie Maynard 11 pass from Jacob Harris (pass failed) 4:48

Ch — Camron Shockley 13 run (Dannie Maynard pass from Jacob Harris) 0:22

———

RHCh

First downs 14 16

Rushes-yards 42-302 43-203

Passing yards 0 99

Total yards 302 299

Cmp-Att-Int 0-0-0 5-10-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-2

Penalties-yards 8-65 6-61

Punts-average 1-31,0 1-37.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Rock Hill: Levi Jiles 18-150 2-TD, Anthony Stamper 14-102 TD, Gage Clutters 7-42 2-TD, Connor Blagg 1-2, Matt Weber 1-1, Bradey Stamper 1-5; Chesapeake: Camron Shockley 22-107 TD, Philip Thacker 8-41, Andrew Daniels 4-17, Drew Plantz 1-minus 1, Jacob Harris 8-35 TD, Dannie Maynard 1-4.

PASSING–Rock Hill: None; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 5-10-1 99 TD.

RECEIVING–Rock Hill: None; Chesapeake: Drew Plantz 1-32, Mason Giles 1-46, Ethan Kerns 1-10, Dannie Maynard 1-11 TD.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

Of the total, 159 yards came in the fourth quarter against the Redmen second unit including 67 passing yards.