James O’Keefe Published 7:47 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

James William O’Keefe, 73, of South Point, died Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Payton) O’Keefe.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, Ohio with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be from noon until the time of the service on Wednesday.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.