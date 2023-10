Randy Newcomb Sr. Published 7:46 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Randy Lee Newcomb Sr. 42, died in Ironton, on Sept. 22, 2023.

There will be a visitation service from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family in their time of need.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.