OHSAA Computer Football Postseason Playoff Ratings Week 9 Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Week 9 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Computer Football Postseason Playoff Ratings. the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs:

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) 27.048, 2. Cleveland Heights (8-1) 25.3605, 3. Canton McKinley (7-2) 25.2828, 4. Wadsworth (7-2) 24.1552, 5. Mentor (6-3) 19.1212, 6. Medina (6-3) 17.2278, 7. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 16.6389, 8. Canton GlenOak (5-4) 15.2812, 9. Massillon Jackson (5-4) 13.3667, 10. Lorain (7-2) 12.5303, 11. Cle. John Marshall (4-4) 8.0125, 12. Strongsville (3-6) 5.6414, 13. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-8) 4.6806, 14. Euclid (1-8) 3.4026, 15. Brunswick (2-7) 2.6515, 16. Elyria (1-8) 2.4167, 17. Parma Normandy (1-7) 1.9722, 18. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-8) 1.2727

Email newsletter signup

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8-1) 28.9667, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-1) 26.1722, 3. Findlay (7-2) 24.8278, 4. Centerville (8-1) 24.6722, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-3) 20.4556, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 18.1278, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 17.4278, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-2) 17.25, 9. Perrysburg (7-2) 16.9722, 10. Miamisburg (6-3) 14.8389, 11. Kettering Fairmont (4-5) 13.3667, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-5) 12.9389, 13. Marysville (4-5) 9.7889, 14. Springfield (4-5) 9.5215, 15. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-7) 7.2525, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-7) 5.1389, 17. Beavercreek (2-7) 2.8333

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (9-0) 30.95, 2. Pickerington North (9-0) 27.101, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (9-0) 24.4, 4. Pickerington Central (6-3) 18.8278, 5. Hilliard Darby (5-4) 18.4556, 6. Upper Arlington (6-3) 18.2278, 7. Westerville North (7-2) 16.7222, 8. Grove City (4-5) 12.2278, 9. Hilliard Davidson (5-4) 12.1556, 10. Lancaster (4-5) 9.9278, 11. Thomas Worthington (5-4) 8.7444, 12. Groveport-Madison (5-4) 8.4556, 13. New Albany (3-6) 6.9111, 14. Westerville Central (2-7) 4.5444, 15. Newark (2-7) 2.9778, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-8) 1.8722, 17. Galloway Westland (1-8) 1.8167

Region 4 – 1. Milford (9-0) 28.9667, 2. Cin. Princeton (9-0) 25.25, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (5-4) 18.1338, 4t. Hamilton (7-2) 17.3556, 4t. West Chester Lakota West (7-2) 17.3556, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-4) 14.822, 7. Cin. Elder (5-4) 14.509, 8. Lebanon (6-3) 12.3667, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-4) 10.0611, 10. Mason (4-5) 8.6889, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 8.0889, 12. Springboro (2-7) 6.3444, 13. Middletown (3-6) 5.8611, 14. Cin. Western Hills (4-5) 5.6, 15. Fairfield (2-7) 3.9944, 16. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-6) 3.9556, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-8) 0.7222, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-9) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-9) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-0) 31.8275, 2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-1) 26.3801, 3. Painesville Riverside (8-1) 23.2278, 4. Hudson (7-2) 22.5505, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 16.6919, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-5) 13.2121, 7. Shaker Hts. (7-2) 13.0657, 8. Barberton (5-4) 11.3299, 9. Cle. John Hay (4-4) 10.8199, 10. Warren G. Harding (4-5) 10.2971, 11. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 10.236, 12. Maple Hts. (5-4) 8.7071, 13. Twinsburg (5-4) 8.4278, 14. Cle. Benedictine (4-5) 7.5012, 15. Akron Firestone (5-4) 7.1778, 16. Ashtabula Lakeside (4-5) 7.1278, 17. Garfield Hts. (3-6) 6.3778, 18. Eastlake North (3-6) 4.6944, 19. Mayfield (3-6) 4.1848, 20. Solon (1-7) 2.6389

Region 6 – 1. Avon (9-0) 30.5556, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-2) 21.2556, 3. Medina Highland (8-1) 18.3667, 4. Avon Lake (6-3) 16.0667, 5. North Ridgeville (6-3) 16.0056, 6. Olmsted Falls (6-3) 14.8719, 7. Sylvania Southview (6-3) 13.9889, 8. Westlake (6-3) 12.0941, 9. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (5-4) 11.6278, 10. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-5) 10.1667, 11. Grafton Midview (4-5) 9.3611, 12. Oregon Clay (3-6) 8.4889, 13. Tol. Start (5-4) 8.3167, 14. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 7.7573, 15. Fremont Ross (3-6) 6.9944, 16. Lakewood (2-7) 6.8855, 17. Amherst Steele (3-6) 5.8444, 18. Sylvania Northview (2-7) 5.3222, 19. Holland Springfield (2-7) 5.2778, 20. Tol. St. John’s (3-6) 4.8333

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (9-0) 36.657, 2. Canal Winchester (9-0) 27.6278, 3. Uniontown Lake (7-2) 18.7121, 4. Green (6-3) 17.8131, 5. Cols. Northland (8-1) 14.9889, 6. Cols. Briggs (6-3) 14.0889, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (7-2) 13.7677, 8. Westerville South (5-4) 13.6944, 9. Cols. Independence (4-5) 12.0444, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-5) 10.3435, 11. Cols. St. Charles (5-4) 9.7056, 12. Cols. Walnut Ridge (3-6) 9.5657, 13. Massillon Perry (4-5) 9.4141, 14. North Canton Hoover (3-5) 7.7292, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 7.4333, 16. Cols. Whetstone (3-6) 6.8833, 17. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-5) 5.9611, 18. Marion Harding (3-6) 5.2833, 19. Ashville Teays Valley (4-5) 5.2778, 20. Logan (2-7) 5.1463

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 23.95, 2. Cin. Withrow (8-1) 20.8611, 3. Troy (8-1) 20.8131, 4. Clayton Northmont (6-3) 19.7071, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (7-2) 18.6722, 6. Harrison (6-3) 17.6667, 7. Loveland (5-4) 12.2444, 8. Lima Senior (7-2) 11.9, 9. Kings Mills Kings (5-4) 10.5, 10. Xenia (5-4) 10.1278, 11. Sidney (5-4) 8.9722, 12. Cin. LaSalle (4-5) 8.816, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 6.0056, 14. Trenton Edgewood (3-6) 5.7944, 15. Fairborn (3-6) 5.4389, 16. Cin. Turpin (3-6) 4.7111, 17. Hamilton Ross (3-6) 4.4889, 18. Piqua (2-7) 4.2278, 19. Oxford Talawanda (2-7) 2.9278, 20. Day. Belmont (1-7) 0.625

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (9-0) 29.1163, 2. Geneva (8-1) 26.9242, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 22.5, 4. Aurora (8-1) 20.9556, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-2) 20.1364, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-3) 19.1944, 7. Akron East (8-1) 17.9422, 8. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 16.6667, 9. Canfield (5-3) 15.4473, 10. Hunting Valley University School (5-3) 15.1761, 11. Chardon (6-3) 14.6032, 12. Madison (7-2) 13.4778, 13. Gates Mills Hawken (6-3) 13.4242, 14. New Philadelphia (6-3) 12.2278, 15. Alliance (5-4) 11.35, 16. Dover (5-4) 10.3924, 17. Youngstown Chaney (4-4) 9.4916, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-5) 9.3737, 19. Tallmadge (4-5) 9.3556, 20. Alliance Marlington (6-3) 8.9274

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 26.6771, 2. Norton (9-0) 24.2121, 3. Tiffin Columbian (8-1) 23.6722, 4. Rocky River (8-1) 22.6156, 5. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 21.5556, 6. Ontario (8-1) 18.8056, 7. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 16.8, 8. Bay Village Bay (7-2) 16.3141, 9. Defiance (6-3) 15.3444, 10. Sandusky (5-4) 14.4242, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-3) 11.7, 12. Ashland (5-4) 9.5667, 13. Clyde (4-5) 9.5101, 14. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 7.6389, 15t. Bowling Green (5-4) 7.6, 15t. Maumee (5-4) 7.6, 17. Norwalk (3-6) 7.0859, 18. Richfield Revere (4-5) 6.2, 19. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) 6.0278, 20. Lexington (4-5) 5.65

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (9-0) 29.3111, 2. London (9-0) 23.9222, 3. Jackson (8-1) 21.7475, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 20.5556, 5. Granville (9-0) 19.0556, 6. Cols. Hamilton Township (9-0) 18.8889, 7. Bellefontaine (7-2) 18.8111, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 17.6944, 9. New Concord John Glenn (8-1) 13.6333, 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-4) 12.1833, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-5) 10.0389, 12. Marietta (4-5) 7.3842, 13. The Plains Athens (5-4) 6.7667, 14. Bexley (3-6) 6.2222, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (4-5) 5.8556, 16. Cols. South (4-5) 5.7424, 17. Whitehall-Yearling (1-8) 2.9343, 18. Chillicothe (1-8) 1.7273, 19. Zanesville (1-8) 1.5556, 20. Circleville (1-8) 1.45

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 27.5556, 2. Celina (8-1) 19.2556, 3. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 17.9, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-2) 17.7556, 5. Trotwood-Madison (7-2) 17.246, 6. Wapakoneta (7-2) 15.5444, 7. Wilmington (7-2) 15.2833, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 14.601, 9. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-3) 13.2626, 10. Bellbrook (6-3) 13.0167, 11. Hillsboro (5-4) 11.3389, 12. New Richmond (5-4) 9.8833, 13. Elida (5-4) 8.6389, 14. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-6) 8.4278, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 7.0056, 16. Monroe (2-7) 5.0222, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-7) 4.1278, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-7) 4.1278, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (3-5) 3.8239, 20. Franklin (2-7) 3.5111

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (9-0) 22.3222, 2. Beloit West Branch (8-1) 20.9192, 3. Mentor Lake Cath. (7-2) 20.7323, 4. Streetsboro (8-1) 19.2222, 5. Struthers (7-2) 18.9263, 6. Poland Seminary (8-1) 18.4899, 7. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 11.6179, 8. Niles McKinley (5-4) 11.4667, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-3) 10.4778, 10. Girard (5-4) 10.2556, 11. Peninsula Woodridge (5-4) 9.1889, 12. Ashtabula Edgewood (5-4) 8.1611, 13. East Liverpool (6-3) 7.9192, 14. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-4) 7.6056, 15. Akron Buchtel (4-5) 7.2071, 16. Hubbard (4-5) 6.6565, 17. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-6) 4.816, 18. Warrensville Hts. (3-6) 4.7172, 19. Mogadore Field (3-6) 4.3243, 20. Ravenna (3-6) 3.7374

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (8-0) 25.75, 2. Shelby (7-2) 18.2111, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (7-2) 17.7611, 4. Cle. Glenville (6-2) 17.4375, 5. Galion (6-3) 13.9556, 6. Van Wert (6-3) 12.1389, 7. Wauseon (6-3) 12.0944, 8. Bellevue (4-5) 11.9697, 9. Caledonia River Valley (4-5) 11.9167, 10. Napoleon (5-4) 11.7278, 11. St. Marys Memorial (5-4) 9.9833, 12. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 8.7071, 13. Bryan (5-4) 8.7, 14. Cle. Central Cath. (4-5) 6.7951, 15. Lima Bath (4-5) 6.3611, 16. Elyria Cath. (3-6) 5.2071, 17. Vermilion (3-6) 4.9833, 18. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 3.9167, 19. Kenton (2-7) 3.5056, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-8) 2.7889

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (8-1) 25.3213, 2. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 22.6222, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 21.3788, 4. St. Clairsville (7-2) 18.7604, 5. Circleville Logan Elm (8-1) 18.1444, 6. Cols. Bishop Ready (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Newark Licking Valley (6-3) 15.8333, 8. Cols. East (7-2) 15.6515, 9. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-2) 14.4229, 10. McArthur Vinton County (8-1) 14.0606, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 14.0222, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (5-4) 13.5556, 13. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 13.2667, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-4) 12.8131, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 11.1722, 16. Carrollton (5-4) 9.8444, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 9.5111, 18. Johnstown (5-4) 9.0444, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (5-4) 6.9167, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-6) 4.8719

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-0) 29.6944, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 19.6889, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 18.5635, 4. Cin. Wyoming (8-1) 17.8944, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (7-2) 17.1722, 6. Springfield Shawnee (8-1) 16.9444, 7. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-3) 15.7273, 8. Eaton (7-2) 13.5167, 9. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 13.4495, 10. Waverly (6-3) 12.9444, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (5-4) 12.3944, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 11.0011, 13. Reading (6-3) 10.8111, 14. Urbana (7-2) 10.7525, 15. Day. Dunbar (5-3) 9.7557, 16. Cleves Taylor (4-5) 7.8535, 17. Greenfield McClain (5-4) 7.8111, 18. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 6.9514, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-5) 6.9333, 20. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-5) 6.8

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (9-0) 25.2111, 2. Canfield South Range (8-1) 22.2424, 3. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 18.0505, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (7-2) 17.85, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) 15.915, 6. Lorain Clearview (7-2) 15.0584, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-2) 12.25, 8. Burton Berkshire (5-4) 9.4596, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-4) 8.75, 10. Conneaut (5-4) 8.35, 11. Richmond Edison (6-3) 7.8081, 12. Cortland Lakeview (4-5) 7.7056, 13. Youngstown Liberty (4-5) 7.0833, 14. Wooster Triway (4-5) 6.3444, 15. Navarre Fairless (3-6) 5.1056, 16. Orrville (4-5) 4.7, 17. Smithville (5-4) 4.6414, 18. Chagrin Falls (3-6) 4.5556, 19. Coshocton (2-7) 3.8944, 20. LaGrange Keystone (3-6) 3.5101

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 22.5889, 2. Oak Harbor (9-0) 20.3056, 3. Archbold (8-1) 18.9222, 4. Milan Edison (8-1) 18.601, 5. Coldwater (9-0) 17.4556, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-1) 15.2111, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.9286, 8. Genoa Area (7-2) 14.7444, 9. Marion Pleasant (6-3) 12.9389, 10. Pemberville Eastwood (7-2) 11.9278, 11. Marengo Highland (5-4) 9.5167, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (6-3) 8.1611, 13. Spencerville (3-6) 5.6222, 14. Bloomdale Elmwood (3-6) 5.3131, 15. Fredericktown (4-5) 5.0778, 16. Richwood North Union (4-5) 4.4056, 17. Port Clinton (3-6) 4.0333, 18. Tontogany Otsego (3-6) 3.9667, 19. Willard (4-5) 3.4989, 20. Delta (3-6) 3.1944

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (8-1) 24.1576, 2. Proctorville Fairland (8-1) 21.7172, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-1) 19.3864, 4. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (9-0) 19.0833, 5. Barnesville (9-0) 18.6869, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (8-1) 17.6778, 7. Portsmouth West (8-1) 17.0968, 8. Heath (7-2) 13.4111, 9. Wheelersburg (5-3) 12.9318, 10. Cols. Africentric (6-3) 12.8278, 11. Belmont Union Local (6-3) 11.0283, 12. South Point (5-4) 10.5758, 13. New Lexington (5-4) 10.1056, 14. Utica (6-3) 9.8056, 15. Portsmouth (5-4) 9.6566, 16. Worthington Christian (4-5) 8.8535, 17. Minford (4-4) 7.7683, 18. Centerburg (4-5) 6.9833, 19. Piketon (6-3) 6.0986, 20. Chesapeake (3-6) 5.4697

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 24.35, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 18.3278, 3. Brookville (7-2) 14.7556, 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (7-2) 13.3722, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (7-2) 12.3778, 6. Bethel-Tate (5-4) 11.3283, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-3) 10.6833, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-3) 10.5, 9. Blanchester (6-3) 10.0556, 10. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 8.8222, 11. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 8.7056, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (6-3) 8.3778, 13. Middletown Madison (4-5) 8.1515, 14. Casstown Miami East (5-4) 7.6056, 15. Carlisle (3-6) 7.3444, 16. Cin. Mariemont (4-5) 6.9111, 17. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 5.891, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-4) 5.4797, 19. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-6) 4.8626, 20. Williamsport Westfall (5-4) 4.5444

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (8-1) 20.7812, 2. Rootstown (8-0) 16.0913, 3. Hanoverton United (8-1) 12.4389, 4. Mogadore (6-2) 11.7614, 5. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.7361, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) 11.4286, 7. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-2) 11.0889, 8. Canton Central Cath. (5-4) 9.8692, 9. Middlefield Cardinal (6-3) 9.85, 10. Rittman (6-3) 7.8081, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-4) 7.7778, 12. Brookfield (5-4) 7.3833, 13. Mineral Ridge (5-4) 6.7222, 14. Columbiana Crestview (4-5) 5.8333, 15. Ravenna Southeast (6-3) 5.7506, 16. Columbiana (4-5) 4.9111, 17. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-5) 4.3667, 18. Wickliffe (3-6) 4.1859, 19. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-7) 3.5657, 20. Independence (3-6) 3.4091

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (9-0) 17.7333, 2. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.1497, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 14.9646, 4. Columbus Grove (7-2) 14.65, 5. Carey (7-2) 13.4091, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (8-1) 12.322, 7. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 11.7611, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 9.5253, 9. Bucyrus Wynford (5-4) 8.6667, 10. Ashland Crestview (4-5) 7.6167, 11. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 7.0635, 12. Attica Seneca East (5-4) 6.6722, 13. Castalia Margaretta (5-4) 6.4433, 14. Ashland Mapleton (4-5) 6.2626, 15. Kansas Lakota (4-5) 5.0941, 16. Paulding (5-4) 4.1167, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 4.0167, 18. Metamora Evergreen (3-6) 3.1611, 19. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-6) 2.6364, 20. Van Buren (2-7) 2.6333

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (9-0) 22.5556, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 22.3944, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (6-2) 13.9651, 4. Galion Northmor (7-2) 12.0778, 5. Martins Ferry (5-4) 9.9082, 6. Nelsonville-York (7-2) 9.8687, 7. Howard East Knox (6-3) 9.3278, 8. Marion Elgin (7-2) 8.4278, 9. Grandview Hts. (6-3) 8.3667, 10. Newcomerstown (6-3) 7.6889, 11. Glouster Trimble (4-4) 7.4028, 12. Bellaire (4-5) 7.2071, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-5) 6.7525, 14. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-5) 6.5278, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 5.1944, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-7) 4.85, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-6) 4.2971, 18. Loudonville (3-6) 4.0333, 19. Crooksville (3-6) 4.0167, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-6) 3.7045

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (8-1) 19.7056, 2. Versailles (7-2) 15.0056, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.5333, 4. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-2) 14.4889, 5. Cin. Country Day (9-0) 14.2133, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.4955, 7. Anna (4-5) 7.1667, 8. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 6.958, 9. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 5.4167, 10. Harrod Allen East (3-6) 4.7778, 11. Cin. Deer Park (3-6) 4.6768, 12. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 4.6278, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-6) 2.6192, 14. Arcanum (3-6) 2.3222, 15. New Lebanon Dixie (3-6) 2.2937, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-7) 2.1389, 17. Lucasville Valley (2-7) 1.7692, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-8) 1.2444, 19. Troy Christian (2-7) 1.2278, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-8) 0.9

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (7-1) 19.2367, 2. Danville (9-0) 16.9111, 3. Malvern (8-1) 16.2389, 4. New Middletown Springfield (7-2) 15.6444, 5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 14.8182, 6. Toronto (8-1) 14.1319, 7. Lucas (6-3) 13.6768, 8. Monroeville (7-2) 13.1515, 9. Lowellville (8-1) 13.0889, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-2) 12.8081, 11. Steubenville Cath. Central (9-0) 12.6696, 12. Salineville Southern (7-2) 11.6, 13. Lisbon David Anderson (6-3) 9.5, 14. Norwalk St. Paul (5-4) 8.6263, 15. McDonald (5-4) 8.0111, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-5) 3.8056, 17. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-6) 2.6973, 18. Vienna Mathews (2-7) 2.2929, 19. Richmond Hts. (1-7) 1.7878, 20. Ashtabula St. John School (2-6) 1.7778, 21. Strasburg-Franklin (2-7) 1.5333

Region 26 – 1. Tiffin Calvert (8-0) 17.3681, 2. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-2) 15.6889, 3. McComb (8-1) 15.3788, 4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-0) 15.3131, 5. Antwerp (8-1) 15.2389, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 14.5056, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 12.7611, 8. Lima Central Cath. (5-3) 12.1389, 9. Defiance Ayersville (7-2) 12, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 11.5778, 11. Pioneer North Central (8-1) 10.6771, 12. Leipsic (7-2) 10.4556, 13. Arlington (6-3) 10.0667, 14. Edon (6-3) 8.9286, 15. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 8.1111, 16. Gibsonburg (4-5) 7.6414, 17. Montpelier (6-3) 7.602, 18. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.5833, 19. Delphos St. John’s (4-5) 4.9444, 20. Ada (3-6) 4.7667

Region 27 – 1. Beaver Eastern (9-0) 15.0253, 2. Reedsville Eastern (8-1) 13.3889, 3. Hannibal River (6-2) 9.8693, 4. Caldwell (6-3) 9.7172, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (7-2) 9.2333, 6. Waterford (6-3) 7.9646, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-3) 7.9456, 8. Corning Miller (5-4) 5.9343, 9. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-4) 5.5212, 10t. Beallsville (5-4) 5.5, 10t. Crown City South Gallia (6-3) 5.5, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-4) 4.7733, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 4.7576, 14. Bridgeport (3-6) 4.1604, 15. Shadyside (3-6) 3.5497, 16. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-7) 2.5278, 17. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-6) 1.8667, 18. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-6) 1.6462, 19. Racine Southern (3-6) 1.583, 20. New Matamoras Frontier (1-8) 0.4444

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (9-0) 20.0389, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 19.7056, 3. DeGraff Riverside (8-1) 14.9833, 4. Minster (8-1) 11.6389, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.4702, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (6-3) 10.7111, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-1) 10.6555, 8. Cedarville (7-2) 9.9611, 9. Mechanicsburg (5-4) 8.9889, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 8.1833, 11. Fort Loramie (5-4) 7.35, 12. Bradford (3-4) 5.1709, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.6515, 14. St. Henry (2-7) 4.5944, 15. New Bremen (3-6) 4.4722, 16. Lockland (3-5) 2.4116, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-7) 1.1901, 18. Fort Recovery (1-8) 1.1444, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-8) 0.5, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-8) 0.5