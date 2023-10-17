DeWine nominates Duffey to lead Department of Higher Education Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will nominate Ohio Department of Higher Education Senior Vice Chancellor Mike Duffey to succeed Chancellor Randy Gardner when he retires at the end of the year.

“I am pleased that Mike Duffey has agreed to serve as the next leader of the Ohio Department of Higher Education,” DeWine said. “Mike has the energy, vision, and expertise to tackle the variety of issues facing higher education and I am confident that as chancellor, Mike will continue to build on the successes of Chancellor Gardner.”

Prior to joining the Department in January 2019, Duffey served eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he chaired the Higher Education and Workforce committee, vice-chaired the legislature’s Joint Committee on College Affordability and co-chaired the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority.

Email newsletter signup

He has a Master of business administration from The Ohio State University, where he graduated as Weidler Scholar and was named Outstanding Student by his peers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan.

Duffey’s nomination will require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.