Final week of prep football season to settle final postseson playoff teams

By Jim Walker

It’s week 10.

A lot of things come into focus as is the usual case when it comes to the postseason football playoffs.

There’s nothing to focus on as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers who will finish as the top team in Region 19 of Division 5 and host a first-round game. Ironton’s opponent is expected to be Minford.

Fairland has locked up a home game and can finish second in Region 19 with a win over Chesapeake.

With South Point’s loss at Portsmouth last week, the Pointers appear headed to Fairland for the first round unless they upset the Gallipolis and claim the 11th or 12th spot.

Region 19 looks to have Ironton first followed by Fairland, Barnesville, Harvest Prep, West Muskingum, Columbus Academy, Portsmouth West, Heath, Africentric, Wheelersburg, Worthington Christian, Union Local, New Lexington, Utica, South Point and Minford.

Portsmouth can only make the playoffs with an upset win over Ironton. The Trojans are expected to have a 9.8272 average to Minford’s 9.9712.

In Division 6, the Coal Grove Hornets appear to be playoff bound regardless if they win over lose at Rock Hill this Friday.

However, Rock Hill can make the playoffs with a win. The Redmen would be 16th and Coal Grove 14th.

Sugarcreek Garaway appears to be on its way to finishing first in the region followed by West Jefferson, Fort Frye, Northmor, Nelsonville-York, East Knox, Marion Elgin, Grandview Heights, Martins Ferry, Newsomerstown, Coal Grove, Bellaire, Trimble, Tuscarawas Valley, Grove City Christian and Johnstown Northridge.

Just on the outside looking to get in would be Rock Hill, Newark Catholic and Shenandoah.

In Division 7, Symmes Valley can make the playoffs but they must beat South Gallia and finish 15th. The Rebels can finish 9th or 10th in the region with a win but 12th with a loss.