High School Football Standings

Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

High School Football

2023 Regular Season Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

    OVC                     Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 6 0 275 58 8 1 348 120

Fairland 5 1 228 167 8 1 377 244

Gallipolis 4 2 221 125 7 2 332 137

Portsmouth 4 2 136 139 5 4 204 200

South Point 3 3 153 158 5 4 215 225

Coal Grove 1 5 116 215 4 5 252 291

Rock Hill 1 5 94 228 3 6 176 248

Chesapeake 0 6 105 238 3 6 213 279

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Beaver Eastern 4 0 150 56 9 0 370 154

Prts. Notre Dame 3 1 188 49 6 3 366 126

South Gallia 2 2 96 94 6 3 241 181

Sciotoville East 2 2 101 101 4 4 245 166

Symmes Valley 1 3 62 152 3 6 153 290

Green 0 4 40 185 1 8 78 371

Manchester# 0 0 0 0 1 8 124 308

#-Not eligible for the SOC title until 2024

Division II

        SOC             Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Portsmouth West 5 0 196 55 8 1 354 145

Wheelersburg 4 0 182 7 5 3 353 101

Waverly 4 2 232 109 6 3 328 178

Lucasville Valley 2 3 62 143 2 7 145 331

Minford 1 3 77 139 4 4 180 207

Northwest 0 5 56 274 2 7 151 332

Oak Hill 0 3 34 145 0 7 62 270

—————

Friday’s Results, Oct. 13

Ironton 27, Gallipolis 17

Fairland 56, Coal Grove 22

Rock Hill 33, Chesapeake 21

Portsmouth 21, South Point 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Symmes Valley 12

Sciotoville East 39, Franklin Furnace Green 0

Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14

Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0

Portsmouth West 49, Oak Hill 14

Waverly 67, McDermott Northwest 23

Grandview Heights 35, Lucasville Valley 34, OT

Beaver Eastern 27, South Gallia 8

Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14

Russell, Ky. 38, Bath County, Ky. 8

Boyd County, Ky. 44, Rowan County, Ky. 18

—————

Friday’s Games, Oct. 20

Portsmouth at Ironton

Coal Grove at Rock Hill

Gallipolis at South Point

Fairland at Chesapeake

Symmes Valley at South Gallia

Beaver Eastern at Green

Portsmouth West at Wheelersburg

Waverly at Mount Healthy

Northwest at Oak Hill

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Sciotoville East

Chillicothe at Jackson

East Carter at Russell, Ky.

Boyd County, Ky. at Lawrence County, Ky.

