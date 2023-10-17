High School Football Standings
Published 9:14 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023
High School Football
2023 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 6 0 275 58 8 1 348 120
Fairland 5 1 228 167 8 1 377 244
Gallipolis 4 2 221 125 7 2 332 137
Portsmouth 4 2 136 139 5 4 204 200
South Point 3 3 153 158 5 4 215 225
Coal Grove 1 5 116 215 4 5 252 291
Rock Hill 1 5 94 228 3 6 176 248
Chesapeake 0 6 105 238 3 6 213 279
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Beaver Eastern 4 0 150 56 9 0 370 154
Prts. Notre Dame 3 1 188 49 6 3 366 126
South Gallia 2 2 96 94 6 3 241 181
Sciotoville East 2 2 101 101 4 4 245 166
Symmes Valley 1 3 62 152 3 6 153 290
Green 0 4 40 185 1 8 78 371
Manchester# 0 0 0 0 1 8 124 308
#-Not eligible for the SOC title until 2024
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Portsmouth West 5 0 196 55 8 1 354 145
Wheelersburg 4 0 182 7 5 3 353 101
Waverly 4 2 232 109 6 3 328 178
Lucasville Valley 2 3 62 143 2 7 145 331
Minford 1 3 77 139 4 4 180 207
Northwest 0 5 56 274 2 7 151 332
Oak Hill 0 3 34 145 0 7 62 270
—————
Friday’s Results, Oct. 13
Ironton 27, Gallipolis 17
Fairland 56, Coal Grove 22
Rock Hill 33, Chesapeake 21
Portsmouth 21, South Point 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Symmes Valley 12
Sciotoville East 39, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14
Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0
Portsmouth West 49, Oak Hill 14
Waverly 67, McDermott Northwest 23
Grandview Heights 35, Lucasville Valley 34, OT
Beaver Eastern 27, South Gallia 8
Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14
Russell, Ky. 38, Bath County, Ky. 8
Boyd County, Ky. 44, Rowan County, Ky. 18
—————
Friday’s Games, Oct. 20
Portsmouth at Ironton
Coal Grove at Rock Hill
Gallipolis at South Point
Fairland at Chesapeake
Symmes Valley at South Gallia
Beaver Eastern at Green
Portsmouth West at Wheelersburg
Waverly at Mount Healthy
Northwest at Oak Hill
Portsmouth Notre Dame at Sciotoville East
Chillicothe at Jackson
East Carter at Russell, Ky.
Boyd County, Ky. at Lawrence County, Ky.