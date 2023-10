Miamy Barbour Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Miamy J. Barbour, 37, of Proctorville, died at her home on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, David Barbour.

A visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.