Redmen win 9th straight OVC cross country title; Lady Dragons win back-to-back titles Published 9:50 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — Nine is just fine with the Rock Hill Redmen.

For the ninth straight year, the Redmen captured the Ohio Valley Conference cross country championship on Saturday at the Proctorville Locks and Dam.

Rock Hill had just 22 points to win the boys’ meet as Gallipolis and Fairland tied for second with 73 points while Ironton and Coal Grove each had 99 points.

“This was a great team effort. All 15 boys pushed each other all season,’ said Rock Hill coach Mark McFann.

“They are a great group of hard workers and are dedicated to make the team better.”

The Fairland Lady Dragons won a second straight title with a 43 points to edge the Coal Grove Lady Hornets and Gallipolis Blue Angels who had 50 points each. Rock Hill finished with 72 points.

The individual champions were the brother and sister tandem from Coal Grove. Freshman Seth Hamm ran a 16:57.58 to win the boys race while senior Laura Hamm was the girls’ champion as she posted a time of 20:07.69.

Rock Hill’s Nixon Snavely was second with a 17:22.12 time and the Redmen took nine of the next 13 places.

Portsmouth’ J.J. Percell (17:49.49) and Reid Click (17;54.44) were third and fourth followed by Rock Hill’s Ryan Riddle (18:00.25) and Dakotah Sanders (18:26.37).

Gallipolis’ Lanes Shaffer was next (18:30.82) followed by Rock Hill’s Kelan Davidson (18:31.32) and Dylan Griffith (18:31.91), Gallipolis’ Silas Patterson (18:42.22) and Rock Hill’s Connor Blagg (18:55.93).

The top 11 runners all All-OVC.

The girls’ All-OVC honorees are the top eight finishers.

After Hamm were Fairland’s Molly Dunlap (20:07.69), Ironton’s Marlena McCown (21:45.94), Fairland’s Bailey Russell (22:24.48), Rock Hill’s Kylie Gilmore (23:06.02), Gallipolis’ Jillian Montgomery (23:36.75), Elizabeth Hout (23:55.85) and Brittyn Snedaker (24:06.32).

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys Cross Country Meet

Runner, Team Time

Seth Hamm, Coal Grove 16:57.58

Nixon Snavely, Rock Hill 17:22.12

J.J. Percell, Portsmouth 17:49.49

Reid Click, Portsmouth 17:54.44

Ryan Riddle, Rock Hill 18;00.25

Dakotah Sanders, Rock Hill 18:26.37

Lane Shaffer, Gallipolis 18:30.82

Kelan Davidson, Rock Hill 18:31.32

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill 18:31.91

Silas Patterson, Gallipolis 18:42.22

Connor Blagg, Rock Hill 18:55.93

Jonathan Nida, Fairland 19:12.86

Colin Hannon, Rock Hill 19:20.13

Ben Simpson, Rock Hill 19:28.75

Tristan Cole, Rock Hill 19:29.96

Jayden Malone, Coal Grove 19:33.24

Dalton Griffing, Fairland 19:39.99

Jayson McFann, Rock Hill 19:40.92

Waylon Michael, Fairland 19:50.20

Nate Sloan, Ironton 19:58.96

Liam Yancy, Rock Hill 20:11.48

Anthony Bell, Ironton 20:14.13

Isaac Phillips, Rock Hill 20:17.01

Kaden Cochrane, Gallipolis 20:35.81

Ethan Blagg, Rock Hill 20:39.90

Jackson Milam, Fairland 20:47.67

Wyatt Webb, Gallipolis 20:55.30

Jack Lambert, Ironton 21:01.91

Austin Rykowski, Gallipolis 21:07.85

Wyatt Knipp, Rock Hill 21:11.87

Ashton Lawson, Ironton 21:48.66

Cody Estep, Ironton 22:01.75

Conner Kingrey, Coal Grove 22:12.09

Rhys Davis, Gallipolis 22:14.31

Aaron Rorabaugh, Fairland 22:40.40

Nickalas Koebel, Gallipolis 22:57.31

Tanner Fraley, Ironton 23:07.83

Brayden Young, Coal Grove 23:54.48

Michael Valentine, Gallipolis 24:02.68

Brody Saunders, Gallipolis 24:20.38

Karson Frecka, Coal Grove 28:52.42

Team Scores

Rock Hill 22

Gallipolis 73

Fairland 73

Ironton 99

Coal Grove 99

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls Cross Country Meet

Runner, Team Time

Laura Hamm, Coal Grove 20:07.69

Molly Dunlap, Fairland 20:38.57

Marlena McCown, Ironton 21:45.94

Bailey Russell, Fairland 22:24.48

Kylie Gilmore, Rock Hill 23:06.02

Jillian Montgomery, Gallipolis 23:36.75

Elizabeth Hout, Gallipolis 23:55.85

Brittyn Snedaker, Gallipolis 24:06.32

Kadence Ulrich, Fairland 24:43.35

Kelsie Waller, Rock Hill 25:06.17

Kylie Runnells, Coal Grove 25:25.39

Allana Pemberton, Coal Grove 25:40.84

Regan Jiles, Coal Grove 26:12.44

Olivia Wood, Fairland 26:29.02

Sophie Harris, Gallipolis 26:39.48

Allison Rogers, Rock Hill 27:03.35

Makinsy Keeney, Coal Grove 27:18.51

Lexi Cochran, Ironton 27:26.22

Bailey Waddell, Fairland 28:18.31

Sophia Wickersham, Gallipolis 27:58.09

Gracie Rogers, Fairland 28:18.31

Meredith Rogers, Rock Hill 28:39.63

Madison McDaniel, Coal Grove 28:44.09

Aubrey Haynes, Fairland 28:58.09

Bella Johnson, Gallipolis 29:02.28

Emma Scott, Rock Hill 29:43.57

Hannah Taylor, Fairland 29:57.72

Katie McIntyre, Fairland 38:56.72

Laurin McFann, Rock Hill 44:59.55

Layken Bowen, Rock Hill 46:13.32

Team Scores

Fairland 43

Coal Grove 50

Gallipolis 50

Rock Hill 72