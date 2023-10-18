Mary Holschuh Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Mary Jane Holschuh, 83 of South Point, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

She was born on July 5, 1940, in Wayne, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Holschuh, of South Point.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday at Linnville United Baptist Church, 5459 State Route 217, Willow Wood. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Family visitation will be 11 a.m. – noon, with public visitation from noon-1 p.m. Funeral Service begins at 1 p.m. with son-in-law, and Pastor Gary Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.